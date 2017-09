KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says it has found a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said Carl Thomas Shumate, 60, was found safe just before midnight Monday night. He had last been seen around 6 a.m. Monday at the Motel 6 on Merchants Center Boulevard.

No other information on Shumate’s safe recovery was released.