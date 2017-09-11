Knoxville man says he was shot in foot during carjacking

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in East Knoxville.

Police said at 12:20 p.m. officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Home Federal Bank, located at 3001 Magnolia Avenue. Officers said the victim had been shot in the foot.

The victim said that suspects tried to carjack him, but when he could or would not give details they shot him. Police said the victim could not say where he was at or give suspect information.

 

The victim was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

