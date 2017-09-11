Knoxville firefighters, first responders honor 9/11 victims with Sunsphere climb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There were 110 stories to the top of the World Trade Center.

For the fourth year in a row, Knoxville firefighters and first responders honored the New York firefighters, police and EMS who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on September 11, 2001. Each participant paid tribute by climbing the equivalent stores of the World Trade Center at the Sunsphere.

Knoxville firefighters and first responders climb the stairs of the Sunsphere on September 11, 2017 (Mayor Rogero)

Firefighters said they hope their tribute not only remembers the sacrifice each brother made, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. They hope that they can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 10 EMS workers killed at the World Trade Center are honored and never forgotten.

