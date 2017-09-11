Irma evacuees in Maryville searching for lost puppy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A family from Sarasota, Florida, fled Hurricane Irma to East Tennessee and is now looking for their puppy who has gone missing.

Lana is a one-year-old Chihuahua mix. She escaped underneath a garage door at a house in Maryville. Her family is now desperately looking for her, particularly since Monday is her first birthday.

“The dogs are my heart. They’re my babies. I actually work at a doggy day care – I’m a manager there – and they come with me to work, and they are my heart and soul. I eat, sleep and breathe them, so Lana is very special to me,” said her owner Kelly Betts.

Betts says Lana is shy and if you live in Blount County to look under your house, maybe under a shed, and to possibly lure her with food. Lana is microchipped, but is not wearing a collar. If you find her, call (941) 330-3090.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma evacuees look for lost puppy (source: Kelly Betts) (source: Kelly Betts) (source: Kelly Betts)