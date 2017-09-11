Coupon books raise money for schools in Anderson, Campbell counties

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – School systems in Anderson and Campbell counties are collaborating on a coupon book campaign to raise money for the various schools.

Anderson County Schools, Clinton City Schools, Campbell County Schools and Oak Ridge City Schools are taking part in the Schools Win Coupon Book Campaign, which runs through September 25.

The $10 coupon book includes discount offers from businesses in the areas served by the schools, as well as some stores, restaurants and attractions in Knoxville and Sevier County.

The schools keep $7.50 from each coupon book sold, which will go toward meeting classroom needs.

