CDC: 1 case in Tennessee part of disease outbreak linked to national pet store chain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an outbreak of humans infected with Campylobacter infections linked to puppies sold by national pet store chain Petland. The company, however, stresses that any dog or puppy can have the germ and their policies and procedures are not to blame.

Campylobacter is an infection that can spread to humans by contact with dog feces. Symptoms appear within two to five days and include diarrhea, nausea, intestinal cramping and vomiting.

The outbreak includes 39 people in seven states, including one case reported in Tennessee. Twelve of those are employees of Petland and the other 27 said they recently purchased a puppy there, visited a location or live in a home with a puppy purchased at Petland.

Workers at the store in Knoxville don’t believe their location was involved in the Tennessee case.

The CDC says epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates puppies sold at Petland are a likely source of the outbreak and the store chain is cooperating with health officials to address the outbreak.

Petland also issued a statement on Monday, stressing that the CDC itself says that “regardless of where they are from, any puppy and dog may carry Campylobacter germs.” They say the CDC’s questionnaires to the 39 people with the infection were not consistent and didn’t ask the same questions related to the type of food the dogs ate or other contact with the dogs.

Petland says it has given the CDC complete access to its stores, but the CDC has not identified any failures of the stores’ operating system that would lead to Campylobacter infection. They say they reinforce proper hand sanitization before and after handling puppies and they have strict kennel sanitization procedures.