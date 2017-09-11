Boy, 4, dies after Crossville ATV crash

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A four-year-old boy died Friday night after an ATV crash in Crossville.

The crash was reported around 6:21 p.m. on Jesse Loop, according to the Crossville Police Department. They said the child and his father had been riding the ATV which went out of control and flipped over.

The father was performing rescue breathing efforts when first responders arrived, which they continued.

The child was taken to Cumberland Medical Center and then flown to UT Medical Center where he died just before midnight.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released until it is completed.