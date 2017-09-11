500+ KUB customers lose power in Cedar Bluff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Utilities Board reported more than 500 customers were without power Monday evening in the Cedar Bluff area.

Utility Crews are on the way to the area to determine the extent of the damage and what could have caused it.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to those crews about the source of the outage. We will be sure to provide updates with the latest information as soon as we get it.

View the live outage map on KUB’s website here.

