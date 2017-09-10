First video, photos show hurricane force winds from Irma in Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. (WATE) — Hurricane Irma’s eyewall has reached the Florida Keys and the first images of the storm are showing the intense winds and strong wind that that are expected to pummel Florida.

The hurricane center says Key West International Airport has measured sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph). Cammy Clark with Monroe County Emergency Operations in Florida said she is hopeful people in the Florida Keys can survive the storm. They say the area hasn’t seen the worst of the storm yet.

“It’s the strongest storm obviously I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m just super terrified for everybody that is in the Lower Keys. We are probably about 110 miles from where they are and this storm is just beyond what I’ve even imagined. We’ve been spending the last six days begging people to get out and now we are just hopeful that people can survive this,” said Clark.

The United States Navy say they have 36 personnel at Naval Air Station Key West positioned in a Category Five hurricane rated hotel near the base. Personnel said power is out and conditions are rough, but they’re still safe.

Video from a man in Key Largo shows strong winds and a piece of a roof flying off of a building.

Boynton Beach Police Department, which is located just south of West Palm Beach, said they are seeing heavy rain and debris.

Heavy rain and debris along Congress Avenue approaching Gateway Blvd. #Irma pic.twitter.com/Q3ZKZT2klm — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) September 10, 2017