University of Tennessee rise two spots on AP Top 25 poll

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Tennessee head coach Butch Jones signals to his players in the second half of an NCAA college football game against the Georgia Tech, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee rise up in the ranks of the AP Top 25 poll following their win against Indiana State. The Vols now sit at number 23 after ranking at 25 last week. Meanwhile the Florida Gators, who the Vols take on next Saturday, fall two spots from 22 to 24.

 

1
Alabama (58)
SEC
Record: 2-0
PV Rank

1

Points

1,522
2
Oklahoma (2)
Big 12
Record: 2-0
5
1,447
3
Clemson (1)
ACC
Record: 2-0
3
1,380
4
USC
Pac-12
Record: 2-0
6
1,324
5
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 2-0
4
1,299
6
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 2-0
7
1,124
7
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 2-0
8
1,107
8
Ohio State
Big Ten
Record: 1-1
2
1,003
9
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Record: 2-0
11
1,002
10
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Record: 2-0
9
993
11
Florida State
ACC
Record: 0-1
10
944
12
LSU
SEC
Record: 2-0
12
935
13
Georgia
SEC
Record: 2-0
15
882
14
Louisville
ACC
Record: 2-0
17
658
15
Auburn
SEC
Record: 1-1
13
591
16
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 2-0
18
559
17
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 1-0
16
542
18
Kansas State
Big 12
Record: 2-0
19
475
19
Stanford
Pac-12
Record: 1-1
14
364
20
TCU
Big 12
Record: 2-0
23
352
21
Washington State
Pac-12
Record: 2-0
20
233
22
South Florida
The American
Record: 2-0
21
188
23
Tennessee
SEC
Record: 2-0
25
159
24
Florida
SEC
Record: 0-1
22
146
25
UCLA
Pac-12
Record: 2-0

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s