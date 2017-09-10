University of Tennessee rise two spots on AP Top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee rise up in the ranks of the AP Top 25 poll following their win against Indiana State. The Vols now sit at number 23 after ranking at 25 last week. Meanwhile the Florida Gators, who the Vols take on next Saturday, fall two spots from 22 to 24.
|1
|
Alabama (58)
|
PV Rank
1
Points
1,522
|2
|
Oklahoma (2)
|
5
1,447
|3
|
Clemson (1)
|
3
1,380
|4
|
6
1,324
|5
|
4
1,299
|6
|
7
1,124
|7
|
8
1,107
|8
|
Record: 1-1
|
2
1,003
|9
|
11
1,002
|10
|
9
993
|11
|
Record: 0-1
|
10
944
|12
|
12
935
|13
|
15
882
|14
|
17
658
|15
|
Record: 1-1
|
13
591
|16
|
18
559
|17
|
Record: 1-0
|
16
542
|18
|
19
475
|19
|
Record: 1-1
|
14
364
|20
|
23
352
|21
|
20
233
|22
|
Record: 2-0
|
21
188
|23
|
25
159
|24
|
Record: 0-1
|
22
146
|25