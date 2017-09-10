President Trump stresses Federal Government’s willingness to help Tennessee when storm hits

KNOXVILLE (WATE/AP) – President Donald Trump called Governor Haslam Sunday morning to stress the Federal Government’s willingness to help when the storm reaches Tennessee.

A spokesperson for Haslam said the phone call lasted 10 minutes.

“The president did call the governor early this morning and they talked for about ten minutes, mostly about hurricane preparations and the state of Hurricane Irma. He called to stress the federal government’s willingness to help in any way it can when the storm reaches Tennessee,” said Governor Haslam’s Press Secretary, Jennifer Donnals.

The American Red Cross has opened five shelters in Tennessee ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, two shelters are open for evacuees in Nashville and one each in Chattanooga, Johnson City and Memphis.

In addition, the Tennessee Department of Tourism is providing a list of available hotel and motel availability to visitors at Tennessee Welcome Centers.

Tennessee is a destination for some Floridians fleeing the hurricane that made landfall Sunday.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville is monitoring Irma’s movement toward Tennessee and preparing to assist local jurisdictions.

Forecasters expect the storm to be a tropical depression by the time it arrives near Jackson by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and up to 3 inches of rain.

