Great Smokies Mountain National Park announces closures ahead of Irma

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Out of an abundance of caution, the National Park said are temporarily restricting or closing areas of the park to ensure the safety of visitors ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Closures include Clingman’s Dome Road and Roaring Forks Motor Nature Trail. Park rangers begun notifying backcountry users they do not reccomend using backcountry areas during the first part of next week.

The remnants of Irma are expected to impact Tennessee late Monday and into Tuesday, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team. Meteorologist Ken Weathers said the Western North Carolina edge of the park is likely to get more rain than East Tennessee.

“We’re likely to see a couple of inches of rain, but some bands could produce higher totals that could lead to some isolated flooding,” said Ken Weathers. “Winds will be the biggest concern.”

Ken Weathers says wind will be stronger at higher elevations. He says areas around 6,000 feet, such as Mt. LeConte, could see winds in excess of 60 miles per hour. Lower elevations could see between wind speeds between 30 and 50 miles per hour.

“By the time the remnants of Irma get to East Tennessee it will be dramatically weaker than what is now,” says Ken Weathers. “It is more likely to downgrade to a tropical depression by the time it makes it to East Tennessee.

Closures

Picnic Area/Campgrounds: Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Collins Creek, Deep Creek, Heintooga, Round Bottom, Anthony Creek, Abrams Creek, Cades Cove, Cataloochee, Chimneys, Cosby, Elkmont, Greenbrier, Metcalf, Smokemont, Tow-String,Twin Creeks

Tennessee Roads: Ramsey Cascade Road including Ramsey Cascade Trail and Tremont Road (Upper) from Tremont Institute to Middle Prong Trailhead, Abrams Creek Road, Cades Cove Loop Road at 6 p.m., Cherokee Orchard Road, Cosby Access Road, Elkmont Road, Forge Creek Road, Greenbrier Road, Laurel Creek Road, Little River Road, Rich Mountain Road, Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Tremont Road, and Wear Cove Gap Rd

North Carolina Roads: Balsam Mountain Road, Clingmans Dome Road, Deep Creek Access Road and Tom’s Branch, Heintooga Ridge Road/Round Bottom Road/Straight Fork Road, NC Hwy 284,Twentymile

Facilities: Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center at Purchase Knob, Clingmans Dome Information Center, Leconte Lodge, Cataloochee Road and Lakeview Drive, Appalachian Clubhouse and Spence Cabin, Cable Mill Visitor Center, Cades Cove Stables,Smoky Mountain Stables, Smokemont Riding Stables, Sugarlands Riding Stables

Tremont Institute

The park said additional closures may become necessary as the storm progresses. For a current list of closure visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s website.