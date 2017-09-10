Florida governor says ‘pray for our state,’ asks for volunteers



TALLAHASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) — Florida’s governor says his state will need lots of volunteer help, but it also needs prayers.

Hurricane Irma made landfall over the Florida Keys just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Governor Rick Scott says the winds are dangerous, but it’s the coming storm surge that will likely be deadly.

Several Florida cities are in or near the forecast path of the storm’s eye, like Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples and Key West. The governor says he believes the storm will be the most catastrophic in the state’s history.

“This storm surge, we’ve never had anything like this before. What people don’t realize in Naples, Fort Myers it is going to be over your house. My home town it is going to be over our houses. It’s going to be 10-15 feet and that is above ground level,” said Governor Scott. “I don’t know how you can survive that.”

Sunday morning he made a call for volunteers, urging people to go to volunteerflorida.org to sign up to volunteer.

“I need more volunteers. We have over 400 shelters open now. We have a lot of special needs shelters. We need more nurses. We need more volunteers,” said Governor Scott.

@SimonStormRider getting wind measurements out in the eyewall as well. Got a 117 mph wind gust. pic.twitter.com/PVEPP8FbtB — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 10, 2017

Governor Scott said first responders are on standby, but many can’t leave because of strong winds. He said he has talked to President Donald Trump daily about the storm. He said the president has talked to him almost every day and has offered to provide whatever resources the state needs.

“This is a resilient state. We are going to make it through this. People are starting to lose their power now. They are starting to lose their cell phone service. I can tell you I am going to do everything I can to protect every citizen in this state. Our first responders, the moment they can get back out in this weather, they will get back out to protect every citizen in this state,” said Scott.

More than 6 million people, or about 30 percent of Florida, were asked to evacuate. Governor Scott said he hopes people took warning from Hurricane Harvey and have left their homes.

“You can replace your house, but you sure can’t replace your life and you can’t replace your family. I’m going to pray for everyone in our state right now and I know people around the world are going to do the same thing,” said Governor Scott.