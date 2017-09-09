Vols host Indiana State in home opener

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – No. 25 Tennessee will look to put its recent roller coaster ride to a smoother ride Saturday when the Vols welcome Indiana State to Neyland Stadium at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.

This will be the first game between Tennessee and the Sycamores, who compete in the FCS.

The Vols opened the season in Atlanta Monday with a 42-41 double overtime win against Georgia Tech. Junior quarterback Quinten Dormady won the starting job, playing every offensive snap in the Vols opener. But Butch Jones says the quarterback competition is not over, as Jarrett Guarantano will see the field in Tennessee’s home opener.

“We have two very quality quarterbacks, and for us, we’re going to need to play both quarterbacks,” Jones said following Thursday’s practice.

“You see the dynamics that surround college football and you need more than one quarterback, so again, it’s getting Jarrett the ample reps he needs to perform on Saturday along with Quinten. Our practice structure allows for that to happen, and we’re going to play both quarterbacks on Saturday.”

While at least two quarterbacks will see the field Saturday, they’re losing their top receiving target. Jauan Jennings, who left Monday’s game with a wrist injury, will be out indefinitely. ESPN is reporting Jennings underwent surgery on Tuesday and no timetable has been announced for his return. Former CAK standout Josh Smith, who missed the opener due to a shoulder injury, is expected to make his senior season debut.