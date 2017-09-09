Two hurricanes unite Arkansas family

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Two tragedies bringing together one Northwest Arkansas family. They’re calling it a blessing in disguise.
Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma are forcing many families to evacuate to find a safe place to call home.
“To come back to a place that’s safe, and a place that’s comfortable. It’s been pretty lucky,” Andrea Kathol, the Houston sister.
Houston, still picking up the pieces after the devastation Harvey left behind.
Now, Florida is preparing for the impact Irma may have.
“It was scary reading what was happening back at home when knowing I could have been there,” said Kathol.
“I would have never thought that we would have become one family, all in one place..under these circumstances,” said Marcia Kathol, the daughter’s mother.
Close to 2,000 miles were traveled between two sisters.
One from Texas, the other Florida.
“Airports were closed, my apartment was flooded, my office took on a lot of water. So that’s what really drove my decision to evacuate to Fayetteville,” said Kathol.
“The day that it became a category 5, we were like we need to prepare for our evacuation plan,” explained Allie Summers, the Florida Sister.