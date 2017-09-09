Third down for what? Social media reacts to Vols new anthem

KNOXVILLE,Tenn (WATE) — Tennessee announced this week the famous “Third Down For What” is not coming back.

The spin off of Lil Jon’s “Turn Down For What” played in Neyland Stadium over 8,000 times throughout the 2014 and 2015 season.”Get Low” by Dillon Francis and DJ Snake is replacing the former third down anthem.

Fans took to social media to express their negative feedback about the new song. Some fans said “please make it stop” while others said “this is the dollar tree third down for what.” Other fans said “if the players approve then #GBO.”

Let us know what you think by voting in our Twitter poll.

This is Dollar Tree Third Down for What — Blake (@_BlakeTucker) September 8, 2017

If the players approve then 👏👏👏 #GBO — Hilary (@TNHills13) September 9, 2017

What was wrong with 3rd down for What? Why keep changing it and making it annoying to keep up. #KiSS — TNgarrett (@tngarrett) September 8, 2017

oh no. — Tennessee Raybs (@RayburnThompson) September 8, 2017