Tennessee governor takes action to help hurricane evacuees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has issued an executive order suspending state laws to assist Hurricane Irma evacuees in receiving medical attention while in Tennessee.

The order signed Saturday allows health care providers licensed in other states to practice in Tennessee. It also allows pharmacists to dispense 14-day supplies of prescription drugs to people displaced by the hurricane, and allows evacuees to receive Department of Health Services that typically require Tennessee residency.

Haslam’s order will remain in effect until midnight on Sept. 25.

Tennessee has become the destination for some Floridians fleeing the hurricane that’s expected to make landfall Sunday.