LIVE BLOG: Tennessee takes on Indiana State in first home game

Related Coverage UT’s Jauan Jennings to miss up to 12 weeks due to injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After just four days off, No.25 Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium to take on Indiana State in the Vols’ first home game of the season.

The first meeting between the Volunteers and the Sycamores will air on SEC Network at 4 p.m. Tennessee is coming off an exciting 42-41 double-overtime win against Georgia Tech while Indiana State is coming off a 22-20 loss to Eastern Illinois.

With Florida on the horizion and star wide receiver, Jauan Jennings out for the season with a wrist injury, many fans are looking to this game to get a better gauge of how this season will play out.

Read more: UT’s Jauan Jennings to miss up to 12 weeks due to injury

SCORE: Tennessee 0 | Indiana State 0

Tweets by WATESports //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js