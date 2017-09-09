Knoxville Police investigate Montgomery Village shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Montgomery Village late Friday night.

The call came in around midnight.

Investigators were at the scene on Daylily Drive for hours piecing together what happened.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Knoxville Police to learn more information. They are expected to release details once the investigation has concluded.

