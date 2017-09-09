GSMNP: Park closures announced in anticipation of Hurricane Irma

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials continue preparations for Hurricane Irma and will be enacting road and facility closures beginning Saturday September 9.

Predications from the National Weather Service indicate Irma will be a tropical depression rated-storm when she reaches the Smokies beginning as early as Monday morning.

Officials anticipate sustained winds of 30-50 mph with higher gusts throughout Monday and into Tuesday, with the most severe weather predicted for Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning are likely, with higher rainfall amounts possible for the North Carolina side of the park.

Due to the potential for these conditions to cause downed trees, flooding, and landslides the following closures will be put into effect.

Closing Saturday, September 9, 2017



Picnic Areas

Big Creek, Collins Creek, Deep Creek, and Heintooga Front Country Campgrounds Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, and Deep Creek Horse Campgrounds Big Creek and Round Bottom Roads Tennessee Ramsey Cascade Road including Ramsey Cascade Trail

Tremont Road (Upper) from Tremont Institute to Middle Prong Trailhead North Carolina Balsam Mountain Road

Clingmans Dome Road

Deep Creek Access Road and Tom’s Branch

Heintooga Ridge Road/Round Bottom Road/ Straight Fork Road

NC Hwy 284

Hwy 284 Twentymile Facilities/Concession Operations Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center at Purchase Knob

Clingmans Dome Information Center

Leconte Lodge Closing Sunday, September 10, 2017 Picnic Areas Cades Cove, Chimneys, Cosby, Greenbrier, Metcalf, and Twin Creeks Campgrounds

Abrams Creek, Cades Cove, Cataloochee, Cosby, Elkmont, and Smokemont Horse Campgrounds Anthony Creek, Cataloochee, and Tow-String Roads Tennessee Abrams Creek Road

Cades Cove Loop Road at 6 p.m.

Cherokee Orchard Road

Cosby Access Road

Elkmont Road

Forge Creek Road

Greenbrier Road

Laurel Creek Road

Little River Road

Rich Mountain Road

Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

Tremont Road

Wear Cove Gap Road North Carolina Cataloochee Road

Lakeview Drive Facilities Appalachian Clubhouse and Spence Cabin

Cable Mill Visitor Center

Cades Cove Stables

Smoky Mountain Stables

Smokemont Riding Stables

Sugarlands Riding Stables

Tremont Institute Scheduled closures will make most park trailheads inaccessible. Overnight backcountry use is not recommended beginning Sunday through Thursday due to the potential threat of downed trees and flooded stream crossings causing rivers and trails to become impassable. All backcountry reservation holders are encouraged to alter their trip plans. Refunds will be available to those who are unable to reschedule their trip for an alternative date. Additional closures may become necessary as the storm progresses. Following the storm, roads, campgrounds and facilities will reopened as quickly as possible once staff evaluate the conditions and determine they are safe for opening.