GSMNP: Park closures announced in anticipation of Hurricane Irma

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials continue preparations for Hurricane Irma and will be enacting road and facility closures beginning Saturday September 9.
Predications from the National Weather Service indicate Irma will be a tropical depression rated-storm when she reaches the Smokies beginning as early as Monday morning.
Officials anticipate sustained winds of 30-50 mph with higher gusts throughout Monday and into Tuesday, with the most severe weather predicted for Tuesday.
Rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning are likely, with higher rainfall amounts possible for the North Carolina side of the park.
Due to the potential for these conditions to cause downed trees, flooding, and landslides the following closures will be put into effect.
Closing Saturday, September 9, 2017
Picnic Areas
- Big Creek, Collins Creek, Deep Creek, and Heintooga
- Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, and Deep Creek
- Big Creek and Round Bottom
Tennessee
- Ramsey Cascade Road including Ramsey Cascade Trail
- Tremont Road (Upper) from Tremont Institute to Middle Prong Trailhead
- Balsam Mountain Road
- Clingmans Dome Road
- Deep Creek Access Road and Tom’s Branch
- Heintooga Ridge Road/Round Bottom Road/ Straight Fork Road
- NC Hwy 284
- Twentymile
- Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center at Purchase Knob
- Clingmans Dome Information Center
- Leconte Lodge
Closing Sunday, September 10, 2017
Picnic Areas
- Cades Cove, Chimneys, Cosby, Greenbrier, Metcalf, and Twin Creeks
- Abrams Creek, Cades Cove, Cataloochee, Cosby, Elkmont, and Smokemont
- Anthony Creek, Cataloochee, and Tow-String
Tennessee
- Abrams Creek Road
- Cades Cove Loop Road at 6 p.m.
- Cherokee Orchard Road
- Cosby Access Road
- Elkmont Road
- Forge Creek Road
- Greenbrier Road
- Laurel Creek Road
- Little River Road
- Rich Mountain Road
- Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail
- Tremont Road
- Wear Cove Gap Road
North Carolina
- Cataloochee Road
- Lakeview Drive
- Appalachian Clubhouse and Spence Cabin
- Cable Mill Visitor Center
- Cades Cove Stables
- Smoky Mountain Stables
- Smokemont Riding Stables
- Sugarlands Riding Stables
- Tremont Institute
Scheduled closures will make most park trailheads inaccessible. Overnight backcountry use is not recommended beginning Sunday through Thursday due to the potential threat of downed trees and flooded stream crossings causing rivers and trails to become impassable.
Additional closures may become necessary as the storm progresses. Following the storm, roads, campgrounds and facilities will reopened as quickly as possible once staff evaluate the conditions and determine they are safe for opening.