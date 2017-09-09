Google crisis map shows Hurricane Irma shelters

TAMPA, Fla. (WATE) — Google has launched a crisis map to show where all the available shelters are ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The map shows locations of each building residents can seek refuge in as Hurricane Irma. It also shows currently active advisories and warnings, as well as a map of shelters and if they’re still open or at capacity.

Having trouble viewing the map? Click here.

Using the map

Check the box next to each layer that you’d like to see on the map, such as “Public Alerts” or “US Storm Reports.” Check the box again to remove that information from your map. You can hide the panel of layers by clicking the arrow at the top right of the page.

When you select a layer, additional details about it and its information will appear, such as a description, link to the data provider’s website, or a map legend for that particular layer. Some layers include settings so you can adjust the layer’s transparency or make other adjustments.

Zoom : There are a few ways to hone in on a specific area of the map: For certain layers, click the "Zoom to area" link below the layer name to focus the map around on the area that has information shown in that layer. Enter a location like a city name or zip code into the white search box on the map. Use the zoom slider at the bottom corner of the map.

Map markers : If a layer shows placemarks, lines, or shapes on the map, clicking on those markers within the map will show more information about that particular location or event.

Seeing maps on your mobile device

You can see disaster maps on your mobile phone, tablet, desktop computer, or laptop. Maps are automatically adjusted to work well on smaller screens. To see the list of data layers on a mobile device, click the “Layers” button on the map. To close the list and return to the map, click the “X” at the top of the list.