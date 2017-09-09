Card skimmers found on Gallatin gas pumps

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Card skimmers were found on gas pumps at a Gallatin gas station.

Gallatin police say skimmers designed to steal credit card information were discovered on three pumps at the Kangaroo Market on South Water Avenue.

Those skimmers were quickly removed and reported to police.

Authorities recommend that you check your bank account if you have recently filled up at that store.

If you have recently traveled to this area in Middle Tennessee pay close attention to your transaction history and report anything suspicious to your bank and police.