When pumpkin spice goes too far…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have we reached pumpkin spice critical mass?

We’re still in the tail-end of summer, but it seems that pumpkin space fever has hit the grocery market, drug stores and even Krispy Kreme. Has the pumpkin craze gone too far? Or just far enough? You decide:

1. Dog treats

For $11.69 at PetSmart, even your furry companion can partake in the magic that is pumpkin spice. The question is, can dogs tell the difference between their regular treats at the autumn versions?



2. Cough drops

Sure, a nice pumpkin spice chai tea may make a cold feel better, but menthol and pumpkin?

CVS has already started selling a limited amount of cough drops in stores.

Now we've gone too far. pic.twitter.com/JiGZKlxSE7 — Deanna King (@CynicalMother) September 8, 2017

3. Pumpkin spice chips and salsa

Is pumpkin spice chips with pumpkin spice salsa going too far?

Fans were actually on the fence on this pumpkin spiced product. Some thought spicy pumpkin spice salsa was disgusting, others admitted it wasn’t half bad.

4. Pumpkin Spice Chicken Sausage

Brace yourselves.

Nature’s Promise organic pumpkin spice chicken sausage is a real thing. The question is, does it go well with pumpkin spice muffins?

This has gone too far. It's a full-blown pumpkin spice pandemic! D: 🎃 ⚕ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RbgcOE6pwB — #CoffeeFox 🦊☕ (@AesFoxie) September 5, 2016

5. Pumpkin spice deodorant

Native says their deodorant was inspired by “PSL” (The pumpkin spice latte) and “makes the perfect holiday gift. It retails for $12 on Native’s website.

What better way to pick up a “Starbucks lover” than with the season’s most beloved sent beneath our arms?