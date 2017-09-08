What to do if your child has a seizure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A child having a seizure can be scary for a parent. If it happens, you should seek medical attention. However, many seizures are not medical emergencies.
During a seizure, a child can experience sudden and temporary changes in physical movement. This can be caused by abnormal electrical impulses in the brain. Some children may experience violent convulsions or a stiffening of the body. Other may completely relax.
Many seizures can happen during a fever, febrile seizures. These most often affect children under the age of 6-years-old and most of the time do not indicate a serious illness. Children can grow out of febrile seizures.
Do’s and Don’ts:
- Make sure child is in a safe place
- Lay child on side to prevent choking
- Watch for signs of difficulty breathing
- Do not try to hold or restrain your child
- Do not put anything in child’s mouth (including your finger)
- Do not try to give fever reducing medicine
- Do not try to put child in cool or lukewarm water to cool off
When do you call 911?
- Seizure lasts more than 5 minutes
- Seizure involved only certain parts of the body instead of the whole body
- Your child is having trouble breathing or is changing color
- Your child looks sluggish and is not responding normally
- Your child doesn’t go back to normal behavior for an hour or more after the seizure
- Your child looks dehydrated
- Another seizure happens within 24 hours