What to do if your child has a seizure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A child having a seizure can be scary for a parent. If it happens, you should seek medical attention. However, many seizures are not medical emergencies.

During a seizure, a child can experience sudden and temporary changes in physical movement. This can be caused by abnormal electrical impulses in the brain. Some children may experience violent convulsions or a stiffening of the body. Other may completely relax.

Many seizures can happen during a fever, febrile seizures. These most often affect children under the age of 6-years-old and most of the time do not indicate a serious illness. Children can grow out of febrile seizures.

Do’s and Don’ts:

Make sure child is in a safe place

Lay child on side to prevent choking

Watch for signs of difficulty breathing

Do not try to hold or restrain your child

Do not put anything in child's mouth (including your finger)

Do not try to give fever reducing medicine

Do not try to put child in cool or lukewarm water to cool off

When do you call 911?

Seizure lasts more than 5 minutes

Seizure involved only certain parts of the body instead of the whole body

Your child is having trouble breathing or is changing color

Your child looks sluggish and is not responding normally

Your child doesn’t go back to normal behavior for an hour or more after the seizure

Your child looks dehydrated

Another seizure happens within 24 hours