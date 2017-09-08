Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Fair is here! The event will take place from Sept. 8-17.

Fair-goers can enjoy food, rides, concerts and more. There will be antique shows, arts and crafts, and agriculture shows.

The concert lineup kicks off on Friday, September 8, with LoCash. Michael Ray with Drew Baldridge perform on Sunday, September 10. Matthew West is on September 11, Josh Tuner on September 12, Cheap Trick on September 13 and Jagged Edge on September 14.

Kool and the Gang perform on Friday, September 15, Con Hunley’s performance is on Saturday September 16, and John Michael Montgomery performs on Sunday, September 17.

For more information and tickets, visit Tennessee Valley Fair’s website.