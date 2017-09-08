RAM heads to Florida to pickup animals ahead of Hurricane Irma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is known for their clinics that help millions of people without access to health care, but Friday the organization switched gears to help homeless animals, stuck in the path of Hurricane Irma.

Friday, volunteers took out seats from the non-profit’s plane in order to open up as much space as possible to carry precious cargo to safety. Brock says Ram’s main mission is offering medical care but animals are close to his heart as well.

“Remote Area Medical has history of veterinary work, animal work and that certainly was my background years and years ago, so, animals are very important to us,” said Brock.

Remote Area Medical plans on returning to Knoxville late Friday night with the animals. Anyone that would like to adopt a cat or dog can call the their office at 865-579-1530.

Brock says they will help with medical care in these hurricane hit areas when need be.

