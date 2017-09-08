Leaving Texas during Harvey may have saved Murfreesboro woman’s life

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro native living in Houston says escaping Harvey saved her life, but not in the way you would expect.

Laura Polis and her sister evacuated Houston last Wednesday. When they arrived in Tennessee, she started feeling ill.

“I just didn’t feel right, so I said I wanted to go to the ER before we went back to Houston,” Polis said.

She has Marfan Syndrome, a genetic disorder that, in part, causes heart problems.

Polis checked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was quickly seen by a doctor, who realized her heart valve, which she previously had surgery on, was leaking.

She says the last-minute decision to evacuate saved her life.

“If we had stayed in Houston, we would have to go to a shelter and then go to a shelter to a hospital,” she said. “I definitely think it’s a God thing. He brought me here so I could be at Vanderbilt so I could have the surgery.”

Polis’ surgery is at 9 a.m. on Friday, but she’s not the type of person who sits idly by.

She’s was working on her computer the night before surgery, and when she gets back to Houston, she wants to help as soon as she is able.