Judge in Holly Bobo case cited for having gun at Memphis airport

WKRN Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The judge presiding over the high-profile Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration confirmed it happened on Aug. 27 around 6:30 a.m.

Judge Creed McGinley is accused of having a 9mm Smith and Wesson in a restricted area of the airport.

The trial against one of three men charged in the death and disappearance of Holly Bobo begins this Monday in Decatur County. Zach Adams faces three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated rape, and two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping alongside Jason Autry and his brother, Dylan Adams.

Bobo was kidnapped from her West Tennessee home in April 2011. Her remains were found more than three years after her disappearance in 2014 by two farmers in Holladay, Tennessee, which is about 90 miles west of Nashville.

