High School Football Week 4 schedule

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Anytime Maryville and Alcoa meet on the football field, the Rebels and Tornados lead the headlines. That’s the case again in 2017 with the 89th annual showdown approaching on Friday. The two programs each have 15 state championships under their belts but one head coach hopes to win with experience.

While Derek Hunt, who replaced Hall of Fame Maryville Coach George Quarles, enters his first edition of the rivalry, Gary Rankin is searching for win number 400 on Friday. Rankin’s win total is the best all-time in Tennessee.

Thursday

Bearden 27, South Doyle 14

Anderson Co. (3-0) at Clinton (2-0)

Maryville (2-1) at Alcoa (2-1)

Oak Ridge (2-1) at Farragut (3-0)

Greeneville (3-0) at Science Hill (3-0)

Central (1-2) at Hardin Valley (1-2)

Campbell Co. (2-1) at Morristown East (1-2)

Seymour (0-3) at Cherokee (1-2)

Union Co. (1-2) at Claiborne (1-2)

Scott (0-3) at Grainger (1-1)

Maryville (2-1) at Alcoa (2-1)

Fulton (2-0) at Austin-East (3-0)

Jefferson Co. (2-1) at Carter (1-2)

Catholic (1-2) at Cleveland (3-0)

Sunbright (1-1) at Coalfield (3-0)

Hampton (1-2) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (1-2)

David Crockett (2-1) at Gibbs (0-2)

The King’s Academy (3-0) at Greenback (3-0)

William Blount (0-3) at Heritage (1-2)

Northview Academy (2-1) at Oliver Springs (0-2)

Harriman (1-2) at Oneida (3-0)

Wartburg (0-3) at Oakdale (2-1)

Kingston (2-1) at Rockwood (2-1)

Loudon (2-1) at Sequoyah (2-1)

Dobyns-Bennett (1-2) at Sevier Co. (2-1)

Cumberland Co. (0-3) at Pigeon Forge (1-1)

Anderson Co. (3-0) at Clinton (2-0)

Powell (2-1) at Karns (1-2)

Copper Basin (0-3) at Tellico Plains (1-2)

Halls (0-2) at West (2-1)

CAK (0-3) at Lenoir City (2-1)

Webb (1-1) at McCallie (2-1)