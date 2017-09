LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two women were arrested during a drug investigation in Campbell County Friday.

Paxton Long, 19, and Allie McKinney, 18, were arrested after police executed a search warrant for a home on South 13th Street in LaFollette.

Investigators found suboxone, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both women face charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. More charges are pending.