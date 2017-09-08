1 transported to hospital by Lifestar after Chapman Highway crash

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was transported to the hospital after a crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier County Friday morning.

John Wesley Cheek, 26, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer south on Chapman Hwy when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.

According to the report, the vehicle drove through a ditch, struck a rock embankment and crossed a driveway culvert before coming to a rest.

The driver was stuck in the vehicle and was extricated. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar for injuries.

Charges are pending. There is no more information at this time.