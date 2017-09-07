WATE 6 On Your Side remembers flying through Hurricane Georges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hurricane Georges impacted the United States in 1998.

The hurricane started off as a tropical depression near the Cape Verde Islands on September 15. By Sept. 17, it was a Category 4 hurricane and through Puerto Rico, the island of Hispaniola and eastern Cuba, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It made landfall in Key West, Floria on Sept. 25 as a Category 2 before heading to the Gulf of Mexico and making land fall near Biloxi, Mississippi on Sept. 28.

WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Matt Hinkin was able to fly with the Air National Guard Reserve through the eye of the storm.

When flying through hurricanes, the flight has a six-member crew: pilot, co-pilot, engineer, navigator, weather officer and a dropsonde systems operator.

Hurricane hunters fly through storms to learn more about the storm process, receive data and to improve forecasts.