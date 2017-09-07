WATE 6 On Your Side remembers flying through Hurricane Georges

Key West residents Brian Goss, left, George Wallace and Michael Mooney, right, hold on to each other as they battle 90 mph winds along Houseboat Row in Key West, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 25, 1998. The three had sought shelter behind a Key West hotel as Hurricane Georges descended on the Florida Keys but were forced to seek other shelter when the storm conditions became to rough. Hundreds of people were killed by the storm when it swept through the Carribean. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hurricane Georges impacted the United States in 1998.

The hurricane started off as a tropical depression near the Cape Verde Islands on September 15. By Sept. 17, it was a Category 4 hurricane and through Puerto Rico, the island of Hispaniola and eastern Cuba, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It made landfall in Key West, Floria on Sept. 25 as a Category 2 before heading to the Gulf of Mexico and making land fall near Biloxi, Mississippi on Sept. 28.

WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Matt Hinkin was able to fly with the Air National Guard Reserve through the eye of the storm.

When flying through hurricanes, the flight has a six-member crew: pilot, co-pilot, engineer, navigator, weather officer and a dropsonde systems operator.

Hurricane hunters fly through storms to learn more about the storm process, receive data and to improve forecasts.

