Tennessee relief efforts expand services ahead of Hurricane Irma

(KNOXVILLE) WATE — Many local relief efforts are expanding their services and resources in anticipation of destruction caused by Hurricane Irma. As Remote Area Medical continues its relief efforts in Texas, the team of volunteers are now gearing up for Hurricane Irma.

For the last two weeks, trucks at the RAM warehouse in Rockford have been moving back and forth between Houston and Knoxville. Supplies are constantly being delivered to people impacted by Hurrican Harvey.

“It was devastating seeing the disaster in Texas. Just everyday lives were changed for people. It wasn’t a small scale disaster,” said Chris Hall, Chief of Operations at RAM. “With Hurricane Irma, it’s going to be a very similiar situation to Harvey. The same supplies are going to be needed immediately.”

It’s a huge undertaking for a non-profit organization stretched thin because of two hurricanes.

“All of our supplies were really depleted for Harvey from our shelves,” said Hall. “RAM is a non-profif so we operate on a very shoe-string budget throughout the year. Anytime you have these disasters, it really straps the resources that we have available.”

Supplies like water, medical first aid kits, sleeping bags, plastic containers, and cleaning equipment are needed. Volunteers are also in high demand.

Hall adds, “It takes a big effort, it takes the whole community coming together to really help our brothers and sisters.”

RAM is also in need of monetary donations to continue volunteer work during disaster relief. To donate: https://ramusa.org/donate/