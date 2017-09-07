Rep. Craig Fitzhugh to urge UT to ‘Bring Back the Lady Vols’

Related Coverage Lawmaker pushing bill to bring Lady Vols brand back to University of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State Representative Craig Fitzhugh plans to urge the University of Tennessee to reinstate the Lady Vols brand Friday.

The democrat from Ripley, Tennessee will announce the legislative resolution the day before UT’s first home football game.

Fitzhugh is running for Tennessee governor. He graduated from UT and UT College of Law. Fitzhugh currently represents District 82 which includes Lauderdale, Crockett, and Haywood counties.

The university made changes for the women’s athletics teams, with the exception of the women’s basketball team, to a unified brand in 2015 when they switched to Nike for gear. Since the university made the announcement, proponents of the Lady Vols tradition have rallied at games, at the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees meetings and even filed legislation that would require all of the university’s women’s sports to be referred to as the Lady Volunteers.

