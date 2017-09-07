Police: Memphis boy finds gun at bus stop, accidentally shoots self

The Associated Press Published:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.

News outlets report Lt. Col. Caroline Mason with Memphis police says the boy was at the bus stop near his Memphis home Tuesday morning when the gun discharged and he was hit in the right hand.

Mason says police have few details, but the handgun was small and didn’t belong to anyone in the boy’s home.

Mason says the boy’s grandmother took him to Methodist South Hospital and he was later transferred to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is one of five accidental shootings in August and September involving children in the Memphis area, including three fatalities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s