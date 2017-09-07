Memphis to make bid to bring 2nd Amazon headquarters to TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN/AP) — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wants to bring Amazon to the Bluff City.
Amazon tweeted out it plans to spend $5 billion on a second corporate headquarters in North America. The online giant, based in Seattle, says that the new site would come with up to 50,000 jobs.
The announcement Thursday will set off a scramble among cities vying to make the short list.
Mayor Strickland didn’t waste any time, tweeting, “We’re on it. We’ll absolutely make a bid. City of Memphis has so much to offer.”
The company estimates that investments in Seattle between 2010 and 2016 added $38 billion to the city’s economy.