Knox County Mayor encourages supporters to donate to hurricane relief efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is asking supporters to donate to hurricane relief efforts.

Burchett is running for U.S. Congress and asked supporters to donate to help evacuees instead of his campaign for the weekend.

“With Texas still suffering from flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey, and Florida preparing for the landfall of a massive Hurricane Irma, I’m suspending all Burchett for Congress fundraising activities for 72 hours, from 12:01 a.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday,” said Burchett. “Rather than contribute to my campaign, I’m asking my supporters to donate to either Samaritan’s Purse or Remote Area Medical to help fund their relief efforts. Now is a time for us to put politics aside and offer a helping hand.”

