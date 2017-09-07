Knox County Mayor encourages supporters to donate to hurricane relief efforts

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Rescue staff from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency investigate an empty flooded area during the passage of Hurricane Irma through the northeastern part of the island in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Hurricane Irma lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds, leaving nearly 900,000 people without power as authorities struggled to get aid to small Caribbean islands already devastated by the historic storm. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is asking supporters to donate to hurricane relief efforts.

Burchett is running for U.S. Congress and asked supporters to donate to help evacuees instead of his campaign for the weekend.

“With Texas still suffering from flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey, and Florida preparing for the landfall of a massive Hurricane Irma, I’m suspending all Burchett for Congress fundraising activities for 72 hours, from 12:01 a.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday,” said Burchett. “Rather than contribute to my campaign, I’m asking my supporters to donate to either Samaritan’s Purse or Remote Area Medical to help fund their relief efforts. Now is a time for us to put politics aside and offer a helping hand.”

