Kentucky Horse Park offers space for horses in Irma’s path

The Associated Press Published:
Horses from Chile and Guatemala are walked after arriving at the Kentucky Horse Park for the World Equestrian Games in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Sept. 10, 2010. The event begins Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Horse Park is opening its doors to horses being moved as a result of Hurricane Irma.

The park said in a news release it is making 200 stalls available on a first-come, first-served basis until Sept. 17. The cost is $20 per stall per night.

Park Executive Director Laura Prewitt says though the park’s capacity is limited, it wants to help in any way possible.

To reserve stalls, contact Sheila Forbes at (859) 259-4290 or at Sheila.Forbes@ky.gov. For more information, visit the park’s website .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s