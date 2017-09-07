Knoxville-native Kenny Chesney to help Irma victims

Related Coverage Extreme Category 5 Irma crashes into Puerto Rico

(WATE) — Country singer and Knoxville-native Kenny Chesney told fans his thoughts on Hurricane Irma.

The singer posted a letter to Twitter saying, “I don’t know right now how we’re going to do this. But I want to help. I want to enlist my friends to figure out the best ways to make a difference, to help in whatever ways, small or larger that we can.”

Chesney went on to say, “And I know the No Shoes Nation is mighty. They’ve dug in before and made a difference. I have a feeling once we have our plans in the place, they’ll be there again.”

Islands in the Caribbean were hit with destruction when Irma made landfall. The U.S. Virgin Islands is a favorite vacation spot for Chesney.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Related: Extreme Category 5 Irma crashes into Puerto Rico