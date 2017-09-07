Chemical plant explosion causes traffic trouble on I-75 in Cleveland

CHARLESTON, Tenn. (WATE) — I-75 in Bradley County has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a reported chemical plant explosion but traffic remains slow in the area.

Bradley County Emergency Management Agency said people should avoid the Charleston, Tenn. area.

Several citizens there have reported hearing sounds of an explosion and feeling the ground shake.

Bradley County Schools said they’re taking precautions by turning off their AC units to avoid contact with smoke in the air. School officials are asking that parents of children on buses 1, 3, 22, and 43 pick up their children at Ocoee Middle School.

A shelter in place warning has been lifted by Bradley County EMA.

Shelter in place is lifted. Resume normal activity. All roads open. https://t.co/tOdGkOKpww — Bradley County EMA (@CBCEMA) September 7, 2017

The Sheriff’s Office saying parents are now able to pick up kids from Walker High School and should resume activity as normal.

This is the second time in one week the Wacker Chemical plant has experienced an incident.

Our sister station, WTVC in Chattanooga has a crew on the way to the scene of the incident to learn more about what happened.