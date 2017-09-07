Georgia governor issues mandatory evacuation order for city of Savannah, other coastal areas

ATLANTA, GA. (WATE) — Georgia’s governor is joining other states in doubling down on evacuation orders.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal issued mandatory evacuation order for city of Savannah, other coastal areas, starting Saturday. Florida Governor Rick Scott said 31,000 people have already evacuated the Florida Keys. He urged urged residents who are still in the area to get out immediately.

“We can’t save you once the storm starts,” said Scott. “You can rebuild your home, get your posesssions again, but you cannot rebuild your life or your family.”

Governor Scott said he has activated an additional 3,000 members of the Florida Army and Air national Guard to prepare for the deadly storm.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMasters says he “intends” to issue an evacuation order for 10 a.m. on Saturday. He said he hopes to make that call on Friday. He said 143 inpatient hospitals and treatment facilities along coastal regions in potential impact zones were ordered to evacuate at 2 p.m. Thursday.