Dirty kitchens, ‘unapproved’ mushrooms are top issues for Knoxville’s lowest scoring restaurants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two restaurants with identical low health inspection grades this week. One of the places has already been re-inspected.

The two low scoring restaurants received critical violations that could potentially contribute to foodborne illness if not corrected. Well, corrective measures have been taken.

Restaurant Linderhof, 12740 Kingston Pike – Old Grade: 76 New Grade: 96

In Farragut, Restaurant Linderhof received a 76. That’s a passing grade. A score below 70 is considered unsanitary.

The inspector found some prepared foods without date marks on them. If food is held over for 24-hours in the refrigerator, it must have a date mark and be used within seven days of that date to fight listeria.

Also, the inspector found “unapproved” mushrooms. However, under health rules, all foods must come from an approved source.

The inspector also noted that some personal medicine was “improperly stored.” It’s supposed to be kept in a separate area.

The food slicer had not been properly cleaned and sanitized and the ice scoop holder was dirty.

Now Restaurant Linderhof has been re-inspected and the initial critical violations were corrected. Their new grade is a respectable 96.

Seasons Innovative Bar and Grille, 11605 Parkside Drive – Grade: 76

At Turkey Creek, Seasons Innovative Bar and Grille also scored a 76. Again, that’s a passing grade.

Here the inspector writes when the person in charge, the manager, was asked about employee illness symptom rules, the inspector got no answer. Manager are supposed to know the regulations.

A kitchen worker was observed drinking from an uncovered cup. They are allowed to sip drinks in the kitchen, but the drink cup must have a lid on it and have a straw to prevent any accidental spills.

Also at Seasons Grille, food temperatures were off. Cooked potatoes were at 46 degrees, but 41 and below is required to slow the growth of bacteria.

On a food preparation table, the inspector found a dirty, wet rag. Rags are supposed to be kept in buckets with sanitized water in them, not on a table where food is prepared.

In a follow-up, Seasons Bar and Grille has been re-inspected. The original grade of 76 is now a 96.

Plenty of eateries scored high inspection grades this week. Here are the best grades.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

Top scores of the week:

Life House Coffee, 7546 Brickhouse Road – Grade: 100

Wendy’s, 3000 Broadway – Grade: 100

Burger King, 314 Merchants Drive – Grade: 100

Buddy’s BBQ, 4500 Broadway – Grade: 100

Bojangles;, 1920 W. Emory Road – Grade: 99

Bojangles, 7505 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 99

O’Charley’s, 3050 S. Mall Road – Grade: 99

Subway, 10244 Kingston Pike – Grade: 98

I-HOP, 7048 Maynardville Pike – Grade: 98

Subway, 9450 Northshore Drive – Grade: 97

Burger King, 8412 Kingston Pike – Grade: 97

Sbarro’s, West Town Mall – Grade: 97

Good to see so many restaurants with high health inspection scores this week.