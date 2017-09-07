2 Knox County teachers placed on administrative leave

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Don Lawson (Left), Evelyn Gill (Right), courtesy Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knox County Schools confirmed that two teachers were placed on administrative leave in two separate and unrelated incidents.

Abbey Harris, a spokesperson with Knox County Schools, said Knox County Career Technical Education Supervisor Don Lawson, was placed on administrative leave without pay pending an investigation. Evelyn Gill, a special education teacher and Knox County Commissioner, was also placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation.

 

Harris said Knox County Schools is unable to comment on either investigation at this time.

 

