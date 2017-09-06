Tiger killed after escaping in Georgia

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WATE) — A tiger was shot and killed by police after escaping in Henry County, Georgia.

Reports came in about tiger sightings north of Atlanta Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 near Jodeco Road.

Investigators do not know where the animal came from.

After animal professionals found the tiger, it began to run toward a neighborhood. The tiger started to attack a dog in the back of a home.

The police say there was no other option but to shoot the animal due to it being near a school bus route. Officers were afraid that people were in danger.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary released a statement saying:

“Noah’s Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah’s Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.”