Team 121 Trash Can makes a name for itself

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Tennessee’s season opener was memorable.

A win in double overtime. John Kelly. The quarterback debate (finally?) coming to a concrete decision. And, the Team 121 Trashcan.

Within hours of it’s debate on the Vols sideline, the turnover celebration trashcan had it’s own Twitter account with followers growing to the thousands.

Don't forget motivational speaker!

It's a garbage CAN…not a garbage CAN't! https://t.co/FkHR8kVsWo — Trash Can (@Team121TrashCan) September 5, 2017

A reward for turnovers on Tennessee’s sideline, the trashcan isn’t the first reward college football teams have used to inspire players much like Alabama’s “Ball Out” belt, for example.

Tennessee wins and the trash can has been returned to its owner. pic.twitter.com/veBCXeO57d — The Ostrich (@ALostrich) September 5, 2017

This is a first for Tennessee, fans have mixed reactions on social media.