Team 121 Trash Can makes a name for itself

Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Tennessee’s season opener was memorable.

A win in double overtime. John Kelly. The quarterback debate (finally?) coming to a concrete decision. And, the Team 121 Trashcan.

Within hours of it’s debate on the Vols sideline, the turnover celebration trashcan had it’s own Twitter account with followers growing to the thousands.

A reward for turnovers on Tennessee’s sideline, the trashcan isn’t the first reward college football teams have used to inspire players much like Alabama’s “Ball Out” belt, for example.

This is a first for Tennessee, fans have mixed reactions on social media.

