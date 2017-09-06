Team 121 prepares for first home game

Related Coverage Everything you need to know for the Vols home opener against Indiana State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday is the first home game for Team 121. The Volunteers will play against the Indiana State Sycamores at 4 p.m.

The Vols are fresh off a win against Georgia Tech, 42-41. Jones believes many players stepped up during the game including Trey Smith, Marquez Callaway, Jashon Robertson, Quinten Dormady, Rashaan Gaulden, Daniel Bituli, Nigel Warrior and Trevor Daniel.

“A lot of teams can make great improvement from week one to week two and that’s what we need to see,” said Jones.

Jauan Jennings is recovering from a dislocated wrist, according to Volquest.com. “Jauan Jennings is out indefinitely and that’s all I can say right now,” said Jones.

Jones says Drew Richmond will be back in practice and will be available to play during Saturday’s game.

When asked about the receivers Jones said, “I think the first guy we’re gonna rely on there more than we did Monday night is Josh Palmer.”

The game will air on the SEC Network.

