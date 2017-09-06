Smokies baseball event honors fathers

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Smokies Baseball is teaming up with non-profit group, Forever Families, to host a special event created to honor fathers.

It’s called Faith of our Fathers. The goal is to equip men to be better dads by helping them gain insights and break strongholds.

The program will kick off at 6:30 pm on Sunday, September 10th. Michael O’Brien, former lead singer of Newsong, will be the feature musician of the event and will play for approximately 45 minutes to begin the event. Hallerin Hilton Hill, popular host on NewsTalk 98.7, will be one of the speakers and founders of Forever Families, Inc., Jeff and Debby McElroy will speak during the event.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on the event’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s