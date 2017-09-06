Sheriff: Man posing as Anderson County deputy

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man posing as a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

Chiet Deputy Mark Lucas said calls have been made from “Deputy James Marshall,” originating from telephone number 865-909-7996. He said the scammer has been asking for prepaid cards be obtained to pay for fines or take care of arrest warrants.

The sheriff’s office said they want people to be aware that law enforcement agencies, court clerk’s offices and other government organizations do not make these types of calls and they do not ask for debit or prepaid card numbers.

Anyone in Anderson County that receives the call is asked to notify the sheriff’s office at (865) 457-2414.