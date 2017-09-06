Police: Man shot in chest outside Tennessee State dorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in the chest on Tennessee State University’s campus on Tuesday, according to school officials.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Boyd Hall, a male dorm at the center of campus, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Police identified the victim as Larry Bates,19, from Chicago. He was critically injured and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Hospital. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately released.

According to police, Bates was standing next to the passenger window of a car having a conversation with someone inside when he was shot in the chest.

The driver reportedly took off and left the campus. Further details weren’t immediately known.

TSU officials said Bates is not currently enrolled in classes but was a student last semester.

“It’s just a random act that unfortunately took place on our campus,” said Kelly Sharpe, Assistant VP of Public Relations and Communications.

Campus police also said a Tiger Alert was sent to students and the shooting scene was secured, but the campus was not put on lockdown because they believed the suspect left the campus. Classes continued throughout campus Tuesday.