New Pat Summitt film gaining publicity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Pat: A Legacy of Love” has gained enormous momentum in the few weeks leading to its premiere. University of Tennessee professors Sarah Hillyer and Ashleigh Huffman will present their debut film to a sold-out audience on September 7 at the Knoxville Bijou Theatre.

This has been a life-changing experience for the teachers, who wanted to inspire young girls at home and abroad by showing the life and accomplishments of Pat Summitt.

Hillyer said, “I’m incredibly proud and honored to share this story in Knoxville. The greatest gift we have received from Pat is here kindness – this night gives us a chance to return the gift and say ‘thank you’ for changing the lives of girls in Iraq through the gift of sending basketballs and messages of love and hope.”

The debut of the film will be a Big Orange affair to remember with many members of the Volunteer family in attendance.

Numerous past Lady Vols, members of the UT Athletic Department, including coaches and staff from the past or present will be there to honor the coach who made such a lasting mark on their school.

Holly Warlick, Lady Vol Head Coach said, “I personally have been changed by this project and think sport is an unbelievable way to empower women and promote peace. It’s a story worth telling and I look forward to the opportunity Thursday night.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to pay it forward, by sponsoring basketballs that will be donated both locally to Girls, Inc. and globally to under-resourced girls’ basketball programs worldwide. Additionally, on-site there will be opportunities to support Pedal for Pat and the Pat Summitt Foundation.

For more information, please visit the website: patlegacyoflove.com. Doors will open at 6 pm and the film starts at 7 pm. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation as well as the girls and women across the world fighting for their right to play sports.